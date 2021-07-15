Parks and Wildlife partially lifts closure on Colorado River

After placing a full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River between Kremmling and Rifle, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has partially rescinded the order.

Parks and Wildlife officials said environmental conditions have improved between Kremmling and State Bridge due primarily to upstream reservoir releases. As a result, the state agency has lifted the voluntary fishing closure upstream of State Bridge to the Colorado Highway 9 bridge in Kremmling.

The voluntary closure remains in effect from State Bridge downstream to the Colorado Highway 13 bridge in Rifle.

Parks and Wildlife officials warned that other waters may see closures in the immediate future, including sections of the Colorado River upstream of the Williams Fork River confluence, the Fraser River and the upper Yampa River. Sections of the lower Yampa are already closed.