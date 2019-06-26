Parks and Wildlife reminds public to be wary of does as they tend to their young

A mule deer doe and her month old twin fawns stop for a lunch break.

Courtesy of Richard Seeley / Exclusive to the Summit Daily

Mother deer are giving birth to fawns now, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding residents and visitors to be wary of does this time of year.

Mother deer are very protective when their fawns are vulnerable to predators or other perceived threats. If you see a fawn, the mother is sure to be close by. Do not approach a fawn and never pick one up. Does often stash their youngsters while they’re off feeding, but they do not abandon fawns. If you see one laying in the grass off a trail, it is doing just fine. Do not pick it up.

For the first several months of their lives, fawns stay close to their mothers for protection and nourishment. A mother deer is very wary of people who get close to her young and can attack. The deer’s perception of a threat goes even higher when it sees a dog. Every year, there are close calls, or attacks, when people are out walking dogs and wildlife have young nearby.

If you are concerned about a wild animal, do not touch it or pick it up. Instead, call the closest Parks and Wildlife office or local animal protection services.