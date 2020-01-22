Parks and Wildlife warns of fishing license scams

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning anglers to be cautious in obtaining their fishing licenses this year after a number of reports of fraudulent licenses being sold through third party websites.

According to Parks and Wildlife, there is no guarantee that a license purchased through a third-party site will be a legitimate product recognized by the agency or that it will even be delivered. Additionally, the fraudulent sites frequently sell licenses at a significant markup, as much as $100 more than what a valid resident license actually costs.

Parks and Wildlife is urging residents to purchase products from its online shop at cpwshop.com, which provides a secure method of purchasing all Parks and Wildlife products, including fishing licenses.

The agency will begin selling 2020 13-month fishing licenses March 1 on the website, at a Parks and Wildlife park or office, or from an authorized Colorado sales agent in person.

Anyone with questions about purchasing a license should call Parks and Wildlife at 303-297-1192 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays though Fridays.