Part of French Street in Breckenridge closed Tuesday through Thursday

BRECKENRIDGE — On Friday the town of Breckenridge’s Engineering Division announced a portion of French Street will be closed and detoured Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28.

The construction repair work scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday will occur at the southern intersection of French Street and Wellington Road. As such, northbound traffic on French Street will be detoured north onto Ridge Street while southbound traffic on French Street will be detoured along Briar Rose and North Harris. The road will not be reopened at night.