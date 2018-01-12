Parts of Blue Sky, Back Bowls on Vail Mountain open Saturday, Jan. 13

VAIL — The start of 2018 brought new snow to Vail Mountain. With 14 inches in the last seven days, Vail Mountain will open portions of terrain in Blue Sky Basin and Vail’s Back Bowls on Saturday, Jan. 13. Sun Up Bowl will be open for ski and snowboard access.

Beginning Saturday, Vail Mountain will operate the following lifts with access to 1,959 skiable acres:

• Gondola One.

• Avanti Express (No. 2).

• Wildwood Express (No. 3).

• Mountain Top Express (No. 4).

Recommended Stories For You

• High Noon Express (No. 5).

• Riva Bahn Express (No. 6)

• Game Creek Express (No. 7).

• Born Free Express (No. 8).

• Sun Up Express (No. 9).

• Highline Express (No. 10).

• Northwoods Express (No. 11).

• Gopher Hill Lift (No. 12).

• Sourdough Express (No. 14).

• Little Eagle (No. 15).

• Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19).

• Cascade Village (No. 20).

• Orient Express (No. 21). This lift is open only as an egress route from Blue Sky Basin.

• Golden Peak Carpet (No. 25)

• Pride Express (No. 26).

• Golden Peak Carpet (No. 29).

• Golden Peak Carpet (No. 33).

• Lionshead Carpet (No. 34).

• Eagle’s Nest Carpet (No. 35).

• Tea Cup Express Lift (No. 36).

• Skyline Express Lift (No. 37).

• Pete’s Express (No. 39).

BELLE’S CAMP OPENS

In addition, the Belle’s Camp restaurant will be open Saturday, Jan. 13, with limited service. Belle’s Camp and The Dawg Haus will open on Sunday, Jan. 14, for regular winter operations.

Guests are reminded that they must observe all posted signs and closures, especially during the early season. Closed trails may contain hazards due to early snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine.

For more information, go to http://www.vail.com.