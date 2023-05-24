Parts of Frisco may move into different Summit County commissioner district under proposed new map

Under a proposed map, some parts of Frisco could move into a different Summit County commissioner district. Commissioners are set to hold a public hearing and vote on the measure during a meeting on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Summit County government/Screenshot

The town of Frisco may be divided between two different Summit County commissioner districts as part of a redistricting map proposed by county officials. Commissioners are set to vote on the new map, as well as take public comment, during a June 27 meeting.

Colorado law mandates that county commissioner districts be redrawn every three years following the release of federal census data to ensure districts are as equal in population as possible.

While districts do not impact who can vote for a commissioner — they are elected by a countywide vote — it does determine where a commissioner can live based on which district they seek to represent.

Three commissioners are elected to represent three Summit districts for staggered, four-year terms. District 1 includes the towns of Breckenridge and Blue River; District 2 includes the towns of Dillon, Frisco, Montezuma and the soon-to-be town of Keystone; and District 3 includes the town of Silverthorne and Heeney.

Currently, Elisabeth Lawrence represents District 1, Tamara Pogue represents District 2 and Josh Blanchard represents District 3.

Under the proposed map, District 3 would now include the northern parts of Frisco while the town’s core, including downtown Main Street, would remain a part of District 2. District 3 would also engulf mostly vacant space west of the Tenmile Range, including Copper Mountain.

The county’s roughly 31,000-person population would be divided between the three districts as follows:

District 1: 10,480

District 2: 10,452

District 3: 10,155

According to officials, there would be a 3.14% difference in the largest and smallest district’s population size which is in keeping with a recent amendment to the state law, which requires district sizes to deviate by no more than 5%.