Parts of Summit County are under an avalanche watch through Saturday, Dec. 3
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an avalanche watch for The Frying Pan Wilderness through Summit County to Berthoud Pass. The warning went into effect at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and will expire at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
On Thursday, The Frying Pan Wilderness was forecast at a three out of five on the center’s danger scale for areas that are above or near tree line. The forecast for Friday morning shows an increase to a four on the danger scale.
On Thursday, areas that were below tree line were rated as “low,” or a one out of five, but following a similar trend, the forecast says Friday morning will move the danger to “considerable,” or a three out of five.
According to the center’s website, dangerous conditions are expected to continue through Saturday as a winter storm makes its way through the area.
Avalanches can be triggered in areas where about a foot of recent snow is on top of older, weaker snow.
“Watch for signs of drifting, like smooth, fat-looking pillows and building cornices,” the warning states. “Move to wind-sheltered, low-angle slopes if you see shooting cracks or hear an audible collapse.”
The center warns that east- to north-facing slopes could produce large wind-slab and persistent-slab avalanches.
For more information, visit Avalanche.state.co.us.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.