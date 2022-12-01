Parts of Summit County are under an avalanche watch through Saturday, Dec. 3

An avalanche near Idiot's Cornice off of Loveland Pass is pictured Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Frying Pan Wilderness through Summit County is under an avalanche watch through Saturday morning.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Courtesy photo

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an avalanche watch for The Frying Pan Wilderness through Summit County to Berthoud Pass. The warning went into effect at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and will expire at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

On Thursday, The Frying Pan Wilderness was forecast at a three out of five on the center’s danger scale for areas that are above or near tree line. The forecast for Friday morning shows an increase to a four on the danger scale.

On Thursday, areas that were below tree line were rated as “low,” or a one out of five, but following a similar trend, the forecast says Friday morning will move the danger to “considerable,” or a three out of five.

According to the center’s website, dangerous conditions are expected to continue through Saturday as a winter storm makes its way through the area.

Avalanches can be triggered in areas where about a foot of recent snow is on top of older, weaker snow.

Shooting cracks, pictured here on Wednesday, Nov. 30, are a sign that an avalanche could easily be triggered.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Courtesy photo

“Watch for signs of drifting, like smooth, fat-looking pillows and building cornices,” the warning states. “Move to wind-sheltered, low-angle slopes if you see shooting cracks or hear an audible collapse.”

The center warns that east- to north-facing slopes could produce large wind-slab and persistent-slab avalanches.

For more information, visit Avalanche.state.co.us .