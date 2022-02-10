Party for the Planet tickets on sale now

High Country Conservation Center’s largest fundraiser of the year is returning to an in-person format. Party for the Planet, which celebrates local conservation and raises funds for environmental programs in Summit County, will take place in March, and tickets are now on sale.

Guests will enjoy a buffet dinner and beer from The Bakers’ Brewery, Breckenridge Brewery, Dillon Dam Brewery, Highside Brewing and Outer Range Brewing Co. as well as wine from Antler’s Liquor & Wine Cellar. Providing entertainment is live music by Beau Thomas and the presentation of the Green Scene Awards to local sustainability champions.

Additionally, Party for the Planet features a large silent auction with outdoor gear, ski passes, spa packages and more. The silent auction will be available online starting Feb. 25.

General admission tickets are available for $50 in advance, and VIP tickets are $75. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at HighCountryConservation.org/party-for-the-planet.

Attendees will receive a stainless steel pint glass and a chance to design their own reusable bag. The venue opens to VIP ticketholders at 6 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the DoubleTree in Breckenridge. General admission begins at 6:30 p.m.

The party continues throughout March, with partner breweries — like Angry James Brewing Co., Bakers’, Highside, Outer Range and Pug Ryan’s Brewery — featuring a special tap where $1 of each sale benefits High Country Conservation Center.