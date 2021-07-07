Passes go on sale Thursday for 40th anniversary of Breck Film Festival

Tickets for the Breck Film Festival go on sale Thursday, July 8. The festival will include in-person events and virtual screenings.

The 40th anniversary of the Breck Film Festival is slated for Sept. 16-19 and passes go on sale Thursday, July 8. The festival is planned to be a mixture of in-person and virtual events at the Riverwalk Center, Breckenridge Backstage Theater and the Speakeasy Movie Theater. This is the earliest the nonprofit has made passes available.

Peak 10 passes cost $180 and are all-access passes to films, forums and parties. Meanwhile, the Peak 9 passes cost $140 and include only the films, with forums and parties being a separate ticket charge. A virtual pass allows select films to be viewed online from Sept. 17-26 for $81.

Prices will increase on the first of every month as well as opening night. Discounts for the Peak 10 and 9 passes are available for members. Individual tickets will go on sale around Labor Day.

Additionally, the organization is looking for a special programming coordinator, volunteers, sponsors and people to host filmmakers. Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase and for more information.