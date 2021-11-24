Pat Treuer brings multiple comedians for winter show

Colorado native and Los Angeles resident Justine Marino will perform in Breckenridge on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Matt Misisco/Courtesy photo

Local comedian Pat Treuer is back at Broken Compass Brewing for a winter series of shows at the original taproom, and three comedians are headed to Breckenridge this weekend to provide laughs for all.

Colorado native and Los Angeles resident Justine Marino, co-host of the pop culture comedy podcast “Glitter and Garbage” on the All Things Comedy Network, will be attending. Marino opens for Hasan Minhaj at the Bellco Theatre, Friday, Nov. 26, before visiting the High Country.

Denver native Evan Hull returns to Colorado to perform comedy at Broken Compass Brewing on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Evan Hull/Courtesy photo

Joining her are Evan Hull, another Colorado native, and Eric Emerson, who both perform in Chicago. The two can be found regularly at places like the Laugh Factory, The Comedy Bar and Zanies.

The free show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the brewery’s original location, 68 Continental Court, Unit B12, Breckenridge. Those looking to raise funds for a good cause via the comedy performances can email info@treuerlaughs.com .