Paul Steinweg of Breckenridge top local finisher at Breckenridge Crest 23.5 marathon

Paul Steinweg of Breckenridge, right, leads Kyle Leto during Sunday's Breckenridge Crest 23.5 marathon trail run along the Tenmile Range. Steinweg eventually finished runner-up to Leto.

Courtesy John Hanson

BRECKENRIDGE — Paul Steinweg of Breckenridge was the top local Summit County finisher at Sunday’s Breckenridge Crest, the annual 23-plus mile trail run up and down the Tenmile Range.

Steinweg, 38, completed the 23.45-mile, 4,668-elevation-gain course in 3 hours, 37 minutes and 29 seconds. Other top Summit County finishers in the marathon were Eric Black, 55, of Dillon (6th, 04:30:06), Mark Martin-Williams (7th, 04:33:04) and Mason Mitchell (05:22:30).

The full marathon course begins and ends at the Riverwalk Center, taking runners south of town before climbing back northwest above treeline below Crystal Peak.

Runners then head toward Wheeler Pass between Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peaks 8 and 9 before continuing on the Miner’s Creek trail, crossing back over the Tenmile Range between Peaks 5 and 6.

The course then returns to the finish line at the Riverwalk Center via the Peaks Trail after turning back toward Breckenridge beneath Tenmile Peak near Frisco. The 3,011-elevation-gain half-marathon course tops out at the intersection of the Wheeler Trail and Peak 9 Road before returning to the finish line in town via the Peak 9 road. The 933-foot-elevation-gain 10K course does not climb above tree line.

Maverick Sports’ summertime events will conclude with this Sunday’s annual 30.09-mile, 4,994-elevation-gain Fall Classic mountain bike race. For more information, visit MavSports.com/fall-classic.

Stacey Nathan of Breckenridge runs during Sunday’s Breckenridge Crest 23.5 marathon trail run along the Tenmile Range. Nathan finished in third place of all women runners in the marathon race.

Courtesy John Hanson

Marathon

Top men overall

1. Kyle Leto, 33, 03:29:49

2. Paul Steinweg, 38, 03:37:29

3. Donal Finegan, 28, 04:07:05

4. Darrin Eisman, 54, 04:24:55

5. Jonathan Barker, 37, 04:25:25

Top women overall

1. Hayley Benson, 37, 04:51:26

2. Clare Farrow, 25, 05:33:04

3. Stacey Nathan, 31, 05:37:49

4. Melanie McAuley, 29, 05:52:07

5. Rachel Garcia, 34, 06:14:24

Men 20-29

1. Gunnar Carter, 04:41:13

2. Spencer Messer, 05:03:44

3. Chase Willie, 05:20:05

Men 30-39

1. Jonathan Barker, 04:25:25

2. Michael Nilsen, 05:00:09

3. Matthew Felton, 05:03:43, 35

Men 40-49

1. Mark Martin-Williams, 04:33:04

2. Micah Whitman, 05:10:58

3. Matt Simmons, 05:21:54

Men 50-59

1. Darrin Eisman, 04:24:55

2. Eric Black, 04:30:06

3. Ryan Brackley, 04:44:55

Men 60-69

1. Jorge Delplata Arias, 06:42:22

2. Doug Beagle, 07:39:48

Men 70+

1. Jim Oberheide, 07:40:20

Half marathon

Top men overall

1. Zebulon Hanley, 28, 01:45:12

2. Andrew Daniels, 26, 01:54:40

3. Jason Contino, 28, 01:57:10

4. Matthew Bickmore, 36, 01:57:58

5. Sean Stetler, 30, 02:05:05

Top women overall

1. Carmen Graves, 28, 02:17:33

2. Marcia Ammons, 35, 02:21:02

3. Kimberly Patton, 36, 02:33:34

4. Susan Loken, 56, 02:41:30

5. Chiara Zavagno, 36, 02:46:54

Women 20-29

1. Isabel Forrest, 02:47:30

2. Morgan Briggs, 02:49:41

3. Molly Sutton, 03:06:11

Women 30-39

1. Chiara Zavagno, 02:46:54

2. Marzena Yankowski, 02:56:38

3. Anne Frank, 02:59:12

Women 40-49

1. Jennifer Flores, 02:56:04

2. Alison Gorman, 02:56:04

3. Marcelle Leal, 02:58:21

Women 50-59

1. Susan Loken, 02:41:30

2. Cathi Webber, 02:59:28

3. Karen Lapides, 03:01:44

Women 60-69

1. Jerri White-Haskins, 03:28:56

2. Nancy Banner, 03:45:23

Women 70+

1. Ila Brandli, 05:41:39

Men 19 & under

1. Christian Rapp, 02:11:23

2. Eric Rapp, 02:30:07

Men 20-29

1. Gregory Francis, 02:11:10

2. Kyle Sutton, 02:12:09

3. Hayden Van Andel, 02:25:07

Men 30-39

1. Matthew Bickmore, 01:57:58

2. Sean Stetler, 02:05:05

3. David Isham, 02:14:22

Men 40-49

1. Scott Delmoro, 02:15:54

2. Billy Andrews, 02:27:07

3. Steve DiSerio, 02:27:10

Men 50-59

1. Frank Holmes, 02:08:21

2. Mark Hurlbert, 02:10:47

3. Tim Simmons, 02:40:05

Men 60-69

1. Gil Barker, 03:05:28

2. Doc PJ Perrinjaquet, 03:41:50

Men 70+

1. Helmut Linsbichler, 03:31:22

2. Ross Westley, 05:38:04

3. Bill Moyle, 05:39:31

10K

Top men overall

1. Tom Wesley, 35, 49:31

2. Keith Cooper, 60, 52:34

3. Bradley McPherson, 28, 57:04

4. Chris Harvey, 51, 57:18

5. Eric Chris Rapp, 49, 01:00:14

Top women overall

1. Jenny Wong, 37, 51:14

2. Sharon McDowell-Larsen, 59, 53:13

3. Cailee Walden, 26, 53:13

4. Jessica Bela, 33, 57:28

5. Lindy Cichowitz, 59, 01:01:04

Women 19 & under

1. Mallorie Estes, 01:03:56

2. Sophia Oester,01:28:28

3. Annagrace Isaacson, 01:28:40

Women 20-29

1. Analiese Shepherd, 01:02:34

2. Anna Pitz, 01:06:22

3. Gisella Pere, 01:10:36

Women 30-39

1. Jessica Bela, 57:28

2. Tammie Martin, 01:06:01

3. Eliane Prieto, 01:24:43

Women 40-49

1. Jennifer Petersen, 01:03:17

2. Cynthia Brothers, 01:04:29

3. Autumn Estes, 01:08:38

Women 50-59

1. Lindy Cichowitz, 01:01:04

2. Lauren Schwartz, 01:01:36

3. Joya Wolf, 01:02:17

Women 60-69

1. Debbie McKeown-Daniels, 01:12:29

2. Debra Peters, 01:46:08

Women 70+

1. Brigitta Linzbichler, 01:34:41

Men 19 & under

1. Andrew Rapp, 01:07:58

2. Tanner Vessely, 01:13:32

Men 20-29

1. William Heuer, 01:10:36

2. Nathan Kettle, 01:12:25

Men 40-49

1. Eric Chris Rapp, 01:00:14

2. Gary Forrest, 01:02:21

3. Michael Rapp, 01:08:03

Men 50-59

1. Chris Harvey, 57:18

2. Jerry Walker, 01:07:37

3. Paul LaFontaine, 01:12:45

Men 60-69

1. Gregory Buteyn, 01:15:45

2. David Kelble, 01:34:19

3. Patrick Taylor, 01:40:14