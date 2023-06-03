Pavement repairs planned for Interstate 70 near Vail Pass and east of the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels

Interstate 70 near Silverthorne. A stretch of the highway near Vail Pass and another stretch east Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels to Georgetown are slated for pavement repairs.

Repairs are planned along parts of Interstate 70 after parts of the highway sustained significant damage this winter, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A stretch from the east side of Vail Pass to Frisco, from about mileposts 190 to 203, will receive pavement repairs, as will another stretch of highway just outside of Summit County from the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels to Georgetown.

The transportation department said in a news release last week that the projects are part of 12 supported by additional funds allocated after one of the most intense winters in recent decades damaged roads beyond what they normally sustain each year.

Remote weather stations on high mountain passes across the state measured liquid precipitation above 40 inches since October, this equates to roughly 400-600 inches or more of snow, according to the news release. In addition to the impressive snowfall amounts, this season’s October through March period was the coldest since 2010. Meanwhile, March was the fifth consecutive month with below-average temperatures and the coldest March since 1970.