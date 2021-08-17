Paving projects begin in Frisco this week

The town of Frisco’s public works department and a third-party contractor will begin work on various paving projects throughout town streets this week.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 19, milling will start on Hawn Drive and continue Friday, Aug. 20. Paving the road will happen Monday, Aug. 23. Traffic will be detoured on the south side of the Hawn Drive loop, and the road will remain open through the weekend.

Also starting Thursday, slurry seal — a thin overlay of asphalt to fill in small cracks — will start on various streets. Work will happen on South Rose Crown Circle, Rose Crown Lane, Primrose Place, Mountain Poppy Way, Highwood Terrace, Wichita Avenue, Sixth Avenue north of Galena Street and Sixth Avenue Court, Teller Street from Madison to Fourth avenues, Third Avenue from Frisco to Pitkin streets, Frisco Street from Fourth to Fifth avenues, Sixth Avenue from Teller Alley to McKee’s Way, the north side of Hunter’s Circle and Bill’s Ranch Road from Sixth to Seventh avenues.

On Friday, the slurry seal work will encompass Lupine Lane, North Rose Crown Circle, Third Avenue from Teller Alley to Frisco Street, Frisco Street from Juniper Drive to Fourth Avenue and Fifth to Eighth avenues, the south side of Hunter’s Circle, McKee’s Way from Sixth to Seventh avenues and Bill’s Ranch Road from Fifth to Sixth avenues.

Each section of the road will be closed to all traffic for four to six hours as the seal dries. Parking will be allowed on the surrounding streets while road closures are in place, and vehicles within the work area will be towed.

Any questions related to milling and overlay on Hawn Drive should be directed to Jeff McEniry at jeffm@townoffrisco.com while questions related to the slurry sealing throughout Frisco should be directed to Jairo Vazquez at 303-591-4685.