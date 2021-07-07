Peak 10 Classic July Fourth ski event raises more than $6,000 for SOS Outreach

Event organizer Zach Ryan celebrates Independence Day high in the Tenmile Range at Fourth of July Bowl at Sunday's fourth annual Peak 10 Classic.

Photo by Sage Vogt

An estimated 250 skiers and snowboarders made the pilgrimage Sunday to Fourth of July Bowl high up in the Tenmile Range for the fourth annual Peak 10 Classic.

In recent years, the classic has become an organized community fundraiser continuing a Breckenridge tradition that dates back decades: Clearing the route to Peak 10 to ski and ride on the nation’s birthday.

Event organizer Josh Barilar said the planning and execution of the classic is organic, with community members and businesses chipping in whatever they can.

“Whether someone is able to bring up a grill or extra food, or if someone asks a business they work for to donate, or someone is able to come up and help dig out some of the road — everyone puts in a little ingredient into making it happen,” Barilar said. “And all those ingredients together create an awesome community event, gathering and tradition.”

As of Wednesday, July 7, the 2021 event raised $6,370 for SOS Outreach, a nonprofit organization that helps 4,000 youths experience the outdoors, including skiing and riding, each year. The fundraising soared past the goal of $5,000 and nearly tripled last year’s total of $2,300.

“We are grateful to live in Summit County and ski on the Fourth of July,” event organizer Zach Ryan said. “And this is so other people who wouldn’t get this opportunity, we can help them to ski and ride.”

Ryan said the most impressive thing about this year’s event was the sheer number of businesses that donated: 60 total for twice as many as last year. The businesses all contributed to well over 100 raffle prizes given away throughout the day at the hangout hub at the base of Fourth of July bowl, where food was barbecued.

Skiers and riders negotiate the snake run at Fourth of July Bowl on Peak 10 at Sunday's fourth annual Peak 10 Classic.

Photo by Sage Vogt

The donations also went to fun classic events, such as the King of the Mountain contest. In an homage to the 2001 snowboard movie “Out Cold,” skiers and riders representing ski industry affiliate companies descended a snake run to the base of the bowl while holding cups of coffee. Whoever had the most coffee left in their cup at the base was crowned King of the Mountain and won a Breckenridge Coffee Roasters gift basket.

As always, the snake run was the center of the event after a 2 1/2 week build. Barilar, Ryan and the other locals who dug out the Jeep road to get to the bowl also constructed the best terrain park features they could muster in the summer slush.

Overall, the lay of the land included a snake about half the size of last year’s, a rail and four jumps — including a legit booter that some were sending 25 feet deep. The setup allowed for skiers and riders to take more laps on a day when Barilar said crowds were consistent thanks to ideal weather.

Skiers and riders celebrate Independence Day high up in the Tenmile Range ripping up summer slush at Fourth of July Bowl on Peak 10 at Sunday's fourth annual Peak 10 Classic.

Photo by Sage Vogt

“We had some really talented skiers and snowboarders up there the week before the classic, and they were up there pretty much every day working on those berms, the jumps and the bigger of park features this year,” Ryan said. “It was cool to be able to run through the snake as it continued directly into the rhythm section of the jump line and money booter at the bottom in front of the crowd, donation table and grill stations. It was a constant flow of traffic with people just hiking up the course and continuously skiing, which was cool as a spectator to see nonstop action.”

Ryan and Barilar credited Breckenridge residents Cody Landers and Jakob Goettel and Salt Lake City skier Will Wesson for their ability to take their snow and mountain bike terrain building skills to Peak 10’s slushy slope. Barilar also said Landers’ contribution represented a full-circle moment for the Peak 10 Classic, as the inaugural 2018 event was a fundraiser for Landers after he was injured in a bike accident.

“He was able to return the favor by putting his expertise into creating something to make sure it’s going to be worthy of what this county is,” Barilar said.