Peak 10 Classic raises more than $6K for SOS Outreach
This year’s Peak 10 Classic Fourth of July ski and snowboard celebration raised $6,350 for SOS Outreach.
In its fourth annual summer, the Peak 10 Classic is a modern revival of a Breckenridge tradition to ski and ride at Fourth of July Bowl beneath the summit of Peak 10 on Independence Day. In recent years, event organizers consisting of skiers and riders from the local community have conducted preparation and fundraising work to host the event. The modern incarnation features a snake run and jumps.
The Peak 10 Classic said on social media the money will help to get local youth into the outdoors to help transform mountain communities. SOS Outreach is a nonprofit organization born in Denver and Vail 25 years ago that is now a national nonprofit that serves more than 4,000 youth each year across 15 locations in nine states.
