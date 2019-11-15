Peak 7 local improvement district officially dissolved; lawsuit likely to be dropped

A view of the unpaved portion of Ski Hill Road and American Way Road in Breckenridge's Peak 7 neighborhood, the area affected by election Measure 1C on the ballot.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — At the Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, the board officially dissolved the Peak 7 local improvement district, which was intended to fund a proposed paving project in the neighborhood outside of Breckenridge.

The controversial paving project was shot down by voters on Election Day.

In a staff report included in the commissioners’ meeting agenda, assistant county attorney Keely Ambrose and county engineer Robert Jacobs wrote:

“As a result of the election, the Peak 7 (local improvement district) will not receive funding and must be dissolved. A Resolution has been prepared which, if approved, will dissolve the Peak 7 (local improvement district) and rescind the authorizations set forth in Resolution 2019-65.”

The district comprised 335 lots and was created by the commissioners after the issue was brought to the board via a petition submitted by a neighborhood committee. The validity of the district was disputed by some Peak 7 homeowners and was the subject of a lawsuit filed against the commissioners.

The lawsuit alleged constitutional and due process violations associated with the creation of the district and asked the court to remove the plaintiffs’ properties from the district. Now that the district has been dissolved, Summit County attorney Jeffrey Huntley said he thinks the lawsuit should be moot.

Attorney Meredith A. Quinlivan — of West Huntley Gregory law firm, which represented the plaintiffs — confirmed that the lawsuit likely would be dropped, though she had not officially spoken to the plaintiffs.

“We will likely dismiss some or all of the claims given the election result and the dissolution of the (local improvement district),” Quinlivan wrote in an email.

Mark Pappas, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, wrote in an email that the dissolution of the district was one part of the lawsuit but the “inappropriate manner in which the (board of county commissioners) acted is another.”

Pappas said he is working with the other plaintiffs on settlement discussions to find a resolution.