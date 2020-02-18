Peak Health Alliance to host forum focused on health care affordability in rural communities

Peak Health Alliance CEO Tamara Pogue speaks Sept. 9 at the Keystone Lodge in Keystone about a reduction in health insurance premiums through in Summit County.

Peak Health Alliance, a Summit County-based health insurance purchasing cooperative, will host Pizza and Politics from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco.

Panelists for the “Pathways to Affordability in Healthcare” forum include Peak Health Alliance CEO Tamara Pogue, St. Anthony Summit Medical CEO Lee Boyles, Colorado Division of Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway, Rocky Mountain Health Plan’s Associate Vice President Michelle Walker, and moderator Mara Baer, a Denver-based health policy advocate and consultant.

The talk will focus on the changing landscape in health care in Colorado with a focus on rural communities.

The free event includes lunch. For more information, visit PeakHealthAlliance.org.