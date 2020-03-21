Peak Health Alliance working to expand heath coverage amid outbreak
Peak Health Alliance, a nonprofit health insurance purchasing cooperative, working with the Family & Intercultural Resource Center to help its current members maintain health coverage during financial hardship.
Existing members can visit peakhealthalliance.org to learn about expanded coverage options, including free telehealth coverage for COVID-19 treatment. Those experiencing income changes can call 970-262-3888 or 970-455-0381 for assistance.
