Peak One Drive to close for about two weeks; other road projects planned or underway

Work for the final phase of reconstruction of Peak One Drive between the Summit County Commons and St. Anthony Summit Medical Center will begin Thursday, July 30. Work on the road will require about a two-week closure, according to a news release from the county.

While construction takes place, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and the Summit County Medical Office Building will be accessible only at the upper entrance from Colorado Highway 9. County Commons will be accessible only from the lower entrance from Highway 9. The release noted that drivers should expect delays because of ongoing work on Highway 9 by the Colorado Department of Transportation. The recreational pathway will remain open but might include detours.

In addition to the Peak One Drive reconstruction this summer, road projects are slated to take place on Huron Road, Heeney Road, Shekel Lane and Boreas Pass Road. Construction on Huron Road is scheduled to run through the end of August, which will require some single-lane closures and detours. Work on Heeney Road is planned to begin in late August or early September and likely will run through the end of October. Drivers will be able to access residences only from the southern entrance to Heeney Road. Access to the dam and recreational areas will be via the north entrance.

Summit County Road & Bridge crews also are working in various parts of the county to conduct seasonal dust mitigation, pothole and road failure repairs, drainage maintenance and other summer upkeep.