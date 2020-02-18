Peak Performers nominee: Bobby Brown, freestyle skiing

Bobby Brown of Breckenridge spectates at Kings and Queens of Corbet’s at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Jackson, Wyoming on Feb. 11.

Courtesy Red Bull

Editor’s note: Readers nominated their all-time favorite Summit County athletes for Peak Performers: The Mount Rushmore of Summit County athletes. Voting begins Feb. 23 at SummitDaily.com/peakperformers.

Nominee: Bobby Brown

Sport: Freestyle skiing

Despite a relatively late start to skiing at age 11, Bobby Brown was right there most every step of the way as the sport of slopestyle skiing grew in popularity over the past 15 years.

From the contest circuit to the backcountry, freeskiing’s style and progression has been shaped by Brown all while he’s won the biggest competitions in the world. And in more recent years, Brown has grown his ambition on skis to execute some of the most daring freeskiing tricks seen on film.

Brown blossomed from an uber talented Team Summit skier to the champion of the first Winter Dew Tour slopestyle competition at Breckenridge Ski Resort in 2008 when he was just 17 years old. Brown went on to win four gold, three silver and two bronze medals at Dew Tours, with four gold and one silver medal at the X Games.

Along the way, Brown was a trendsetter in terms of tricks: He was the first athlete to land a three times inverted, four rotation triple-cork 1440 and the first to land a switch double misty 1440. And in 2014, he finished in ninth place at the inaugural men’s freeski slopestyle competition at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Despite injuries that he’s had to fight through in recent years, Brown has come back to regularly film some of the wildest backcountry Instagram videos on the Internet, hucking the same tricks off backcountry booters that he dialed in at the Breckenridge terrain parks years ago. Just last year, the Red Bull, Spyder and GoPro athlete released his film “Dynamic Medium,” a movie that chronicles his search for “the ultimate line on skis.”