Peak Performers nominee: Chris Corning, snowboarding

Chris Corning poses for a celebratory photo with trophy in front of the 15-story scaffolding big air jump at the SunTrust Park baseball stadium in Atlanta in December 2019.

Mark Clavin / U.S. Ski & Snowboard

At just 20 years old, Chris Corning has proven to be a world champion slopestyle and big air snowboarder while also pushing the sport into the future by landing some of the most ambitious tricks ever seen on a snowboard.

The Silverthorne resident and prodigy from Arvada is the current twice-reigning International Ski & Snowboard Federation Crystal Globe champion for the past two overall park and pipe seasons. In that time, Corning won the 2019 ISF World Championship slopestyle competition in Park City. Earlier last season, Corning finished runner-up at Dew Tour at Breckenridge Ski Resort a year after finishing second place at the Burton U.S. Open slopestyle competition in Vail.

Corning also competed for Team USA in slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where the then-18-year-old went huge en route to a fourth-place finish in big air.

Since the Olympics, it’s the big air courses where the athletic, powerful Corning has found world-class success despite some nagging injuries. With a sharp focus on strength and conditioning tailored for the rigors of big air and slopestyle snowboarding, Corning has become the first snowboarder to land the massive, groundbreaking four-times inverted, five rotation quad-cork 1800 trick in various contest settings. That includes his surreal landing of the trick on a scaffolding jump — the first ever — at the Visa Big Air ISF World Cup competition at the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park baseball stadium in December in Atlanta, Georgia. With the win, Corning sewed up another ISF Crystal Globe for yet another big air season title.

Off the snow, Corning has given back to the Summit County community by hosting summer camps at Woodward Copper’s summertime Pipeline Park at Copper Mountain Resort, where he once was a camper. A native Coloradan who is the star for Colorado snowboard company Never Summer, Corning has won an X Games bronze in big air in Norway and appears poised to win an X Games Aspen medal in the near future.