Peak Performers nominee: Cody Cirillo, freestyle skiing

Editor’s note: Readers nominated their all-time favorite Summit County athletes for Peak Performers: The Mount Rushmore of Summit County. Voting is live until March 7 at SummitDaily.com/peakperformers.

Nominee: Cody Cirillo

Sport: freestyle skiing

Cody Cirillo, a Breckenridge native and talented youth mogul skier for Team Summit, was successful in elite-level contests, including competing in Dew Tour and globetrotting for World Cup events.

In recent years, Cirillo has transitioned to more backcountry skiing and film projects as he’s parlayed his bachelor’s degree in environmental science and health to use his ski skills to advocate for environmental issues.

More casually, the Faction skier has gone viral for epic spring-ski backcountry lines at iconic Summit County spots like Loveland Pass. On a more professional note, Cirillo has spent time joining some of the world’s best freeskiers — such as Tim McChesney, Duncan Adams and Alex Hall — for films such as Faction’s “The Collective.”

Cirillo’s biggest recent project was that of transforming a 1962 Chevrolet C50 school bus — dubbed the “Honeyhouse Bus” — into a van lifer’s dream. The project followed up Cirillo’s van-based ski film trip to Japan a few years back when he skied pillows and tree jibs in the Land of the Rising Sun’s famous deep powder.

Over his career, Cirillo also has been a finalist for the Superunknown contests and has taken part in the popular SLVSH Cup match-the-tricks video competitions that pit one elite freestyle skier against another in a contest similar to the popular basketball game H-O-R-S-E.