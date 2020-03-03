Peak Performers nominee: Dylan Walczyk, freestyle skiing

Breckenridge local Dylan Walczyk is the U.S.'s top ranked men's mogul skier on the International Ski Federation World Cup circuit.

Summit Daily file

Editor’s note: Readers nominated their all-time favorite Summit County athletes for Peak Performers: The Mount Rushmore of Summit County. Voting is live until March 7 at SummitDaily.com/peakperformers.

Nominee: Dylan Walczyk

Sport: freestyle skiing

Dylan Walczyk — a Rochester native, Breckenridge local and Ski & Snowboard Club Vail and Team Breckenridge alum — was the 2012 overall NorAm champion for mogul skiing, an accomplishment that earned him a spot on the U.S. Ski Team.

Walczyk also was a Junior Olympics gold medalist at the 2008 Junior Olympics. Since transitioning from youth to pro, Walczyk has had several years of success at mogul skiing’s highest levels, including podiuming at last year’s U.S. Nationals at Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, one of several podiums Walczyk has earned at the country’s highest-level mogul competition.

On the NorAm and World Cup circuits, Walczyk has podiumed several times. Currently touring on the 2019-20 International Ski Federation World Cup mogul and dual mogul circuits, Walczyk’s top finish this season was seventh last month at the moguls World Cup in Tazawako, Japan. The stellar showing helped Walczyk to his rank of 14th in the FIS World Cup standings for moguls, making him the highest ranked men’s World Cup mogul skier in the U.S.