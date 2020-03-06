Peak Performers nominee: Elliot Cone, snowboarding

Snow Park Technologies uses a special auger called a Zaugg in December 2014 to shave snow off the rounded wall of the halfpipe to prepare it for the Winter X Games competition.

Aspen Times file

Editor’s note: Readers nominated their all-time favorite Summit County athletes for Peak Performers: The Mount Rushmore of Summit County. Voting is live until March 7 at SummitDaily.com/peakperformers.

Nominee: Elliot Cone

Sport: snowboarding

Contest snowboarders (and freeskiers) need something to ride, and for years Elliot Cone has been one of the world’s most important figures in conceiving and helping to build the amazing snow courses at the world’s grandest events.

The Snow Park Technologies snow-sculpting savant for more than two decades has constructed courses all around the world, including valuable time at Breckenridge’s parks, where he created important course elements that helped to advance riders’ abilities. A part of every winter Dew Tour since the event’s inception, Cone also worked as a builder and designer for Breckenridge Ski Resort for a dozen years and was an original member of the resort’s terrain park crew. Cone also worked at Keystone Resort for three years, for a time as terrain park manager, before he became a full-time employee with Snow Park Technologies.

Cone was a valuable member and influential on Breckenridge Ski Resort’s terrain park crew through an era in snowboarding and freeskiing when Breckenridge was arguably the premier destination in the world for halfpipe and park skiing and riding. In terms of the history of the sport, Cone was one of the first snow park professionals to build certain jumps and a key figure in terms of building jumps and landings in ways that allowed snowboarders and skiers to safely transition with the right speed.

As the sport of snowboarding and freeskiing have evolved in recent years, different, modified snow courses have dictated the nature of the skiing and riding of the world’s best athletes. As a primary member of the Snow Park Technologies team, Cone’s been there for the journey, building and sculpting courses, like Dew Tour’s modified superpipe, to continue the sports’ progression.