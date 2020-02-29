Peak Performers nominee: Ethan Swadburg

Summit County local Ethan Swadburg honed his skills with the Hawks Freeride team and has won multiple Aspen Snowmass Freeskiing Opens.

Summit Daily file

Editor’s note: Readers nominated their all-time favorite Summit County athletes for Peak Performers: The Mount Rushmore of Summit County athletes. Voting is live until March 7 at SummitDaily.com/peakperformers.

Nominee: Ethan Swadburg

Sport: freestyle skiing

The Colorado Springs born-and-raised skier moved to Summit County at the age of 14. Swadburg credits his first full winter skiing the Breckenridge Ski Resort terrain parks for his ability to advance his skills immensely.

Immersing himself in the Summit ski community and looking up to Summit County rippers like Adam Delorme, Pat Goodnough and Clay Bryant, Swadburg soon was competing for wins at competitions and opening eyes at events like SuperUnknown XII at Carinthia Parks in Vermont, which opened up filming opportunities for the young skier.

At a young age, the Dillon resident and Team Hawks freeski alum found success both in contests and filming. On the contest scene, he won back-to-back Aspen Open slopestyle championships in 2016 and 2017. He also took first place overall for the U.S. Revolution Tour slopestyle division in 2014.

For Level 1 Productions, Swadburg has taken part in the ski films “Habit,” “Pleasure,” “Romance” and “Zig Zag.” And Swadburg’s also starred in several of the Strictly crew’s recent acclaimed ski flicks, most recently Strictly’s new movie “Welcome,” which reaffirmed that Swadburg is one of the world’s best skiers in the air right now.