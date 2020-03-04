Peak Performers nominee: Ian Garner, Alpine skiing

After a successful career on the World Cup circuit as a racer, Former Team Breckenridge Alpine athlete Ian Garner is now one of the most important coaches with the U.S. Ski Team.

Courtesy U.S. Ski Association

Editor’s note: Readers nominated their all-time favorite Summit County athletes for Peak Performers: The Mount Rushmore of Summit County. Voting is live until March 7 at SummitDaily.com/peakperformers.

Nominee: Ian Garner

Sport: Alpine skiing

Breckenridge downhill skier Ian Garner has become one of the most influential Alpine ski coaches in the U.S. after his own career concluded with several years near the top of the International Ski Federation’s World Cup points list.

In terms of his own racing days, the Team Breckenridge skier competed in all four Alpine ski disciplines on the World Cup circuit from 1998 through 2001. His success included strong showings on his home mountain at Breckenridge Ski Resort, including a 19th-place finish in the International Ski Federation downhill at Breckenridge in 1999.

It was in 2000 that Garner skied to his best World Cup showings: top 15 in giant slalom at Winter Park and a career-best seventh in the Super G at Winter Park. And it was almost exactly 20 years ago when Garner skied to another great performance, finishing top 12 in downhill at the Vail-Beaver-Creek-Breckenridge World Cup event.

Garner was another American standout on the World Cup circuit in 2001, when he finished top 15 in downhill in Aspen and eighth in downhill at Beaver Creek.

After retiring from racing, Garner coached the U.S. Disabled and Adaptive Ski Teams, using the Breckenridge Recreation Center as their preferred dryland training site in Summit County.

In more recent years, Garner has worked his way up as a development and assistant coach with the U.S. Ski Team. Garner has specialized in coaching the U.S. Alpine team’s technical side on the World Cup circuit, one of the primary figures helping to coach the country’s best Alpine athletes, including the likes of Tommy Ford, Ted Ligety and others.