Peak Performers nominee: J.J. Thomas, snowboarding

J.J. Thomas sails out of the pipe during a U.S. Snowboard Grand Prix qualifier at Breckenridge's Peak 8 superpipe.

Summit Daily file

Editor’s note: Readers nominated their all-time favorite Summit County athletes for Peak Performers: The Mount Rushmore of Summit County athletes. Voting is live until March 7 at SummitDaily.com/peakperformers.

Nominee: J.J. Thomas

Sport: snowboarding

A pro snowboarder since age 15, the Colorado native Jarret John “J.J.” Thomas has spent more than two decades worth of winters sharpening his snowboard skills and coaching other top talents here in Summit County.

Thomas’ long list of Summit County shredding memories includes qualifying for the 2002 Olympics in the Peak 8 halfpipe, a Grand Prix moment he shared with friends and family that led to a bronze medal in Salt Lake City.

A competitor at X Games countless times — and a Dew Tour, Vans Triple Crown and Burton U.S. Open medalist — Thomas is remembered in snowboarding history as an athlete who refined his dedication and attention to detail. It was his dialed-in approach to his career with a trainer, dietitian and a personal snowboard coach that he credits for qualifying and medaling at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, where the U.S. swept the podium.

Since the end of his successful contest career, Thomas has coached many up-and-coming riders as the head coach of the U.S. Snowboard Halfpipe Development Team as well as coaching halfpipe legend Shaun White. White is just one of multiple Olympic medal winners Thomas has coached.