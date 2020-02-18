Peak Performers nominee: Jaxin Hoerter, freestyle skiing

Breckenridge native Jaxin Hoerter executes a trick high above the Copper Mountain Resort superpipe during training for the December 2018 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix.

Summit Daily file

Editor’s note: Readers nominated their all-time favorite Summit County athletes for Peak Performers: The Mount Rushmore of Summit County athletes. Voting begins Feb. 23 at SummitDaily.com/peakperformers.

Nominee: Jaxin Hoerter

Sport: Freestyle skiing

The Breckenridge born-and-raised local has become one of the world’s best halfpipe freeskiers though he’s only 19 years old.

Skiing Breckenridge Ski Resort since he could walk, Hoerter has risen in the ranks to be a member of the U.S. Halfpipe Rookie Team the past two years. Hoerter has become a mainstay in International Ski & Snowboard Federation World Cup finals, where he is known for his consistency and style, like adding his customary soaring truck driver grab to a trick like a 900.

Growing up in Breckenridge, Hoerter has been skiing since he could walk. And years after he looked up at the 22-foot Dew Tour superpipe as larger-than-life, Hoerter is now one of the pros young Summit County rippers look up to as a source of inspiration.

Earlier this winter, Hoerter achieved the highest height yet in his career, when he dropped into the X Games Aspen superpipe for the first time, landing several runs to prove he can ski with the world’s best, including American Olympic medalists, Alex Ferreira, David Wise and World Champion Aaron Blunck. Teaming with and competing against a loaded group of Team USA freeskiers, Hoerter has grown his halfpipe skills while also enjoying skiing in the backcountry.

Hoerter is an avid backcountry skier with close friend and fellow Team USA freeskier Birk Irving of Winter Park, among others. With young, ambitious stars like Hunter Hess by his side on the U.S. team, Hoerter has been right there as this next crop of top American freeskiers has made its presence known on the contest circuit while finding and filming some of the best backcountry skiing in recent years.

With the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics two years away, expect that the best is yet to come for Hoerter.