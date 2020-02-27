Peak Performers nominee: Jeremy Bloom, freestyle skiing

An amazing all-around athlete from Loveland, Jeremy Bloom advanced his mogul skiing skills in Summit County, spending many a day at Keystone Resort and winning many competitions for Team Summit.

Summit Daily file

Editor’s note: Readers nominated their all-time favorite Summit County athletes for Peak Performers: The Mount Rushmore of Summit County athletes. Voting is live until March 7 at SummitDaily.com/peakperformers.

Nominee: Jeremy Bloom

Sport: freestyle skiing

The Loveland athlete and star football player at the University of Colorado honed his skills on the hills of Summit County, namely Keystone Resort, where the Team Summit moguls star became one of the best mogul skiers in U.S. history.

A national champion at 14 and a world champion at 19, Bloom won gold in dual moguls at the 2003 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Deer Valley, Utah, before dominating the FIS World Cup Tour in 2005 to become the first freestyle skier to win six straight races in a single season, ending the campaign as the No.1 ranked freestyle skier in the world.

At age 15, Bloom became the youngest American male freeskier to make the U.S. Ski Team. Over the ensuing years, he balanced his football career, a first-team All Pac 10 freshman, and his ski career leading up to the 2006 Winter Olympics, though the NCAA cut his college football career short by two years due to the association’s ruling on his amateurism status via his ski career.

Bloom remains the only athlete to ever ski in the Winter Olympics and be drafted into the National Football League, selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round, 147th overall, of the 2006 NFL draft. After a hamstring injury forced him to injured reserve, Bloom returned 22 total kick and punt returns in the 2007 preseason.

After his career concluded, Bloom narrated almost all of Warren Miller’s 55th ski movie, “Higher Ground,” with Warren contributing only a few lines.

Bloom also launched the Jeremy Bloom Wish of a Lifetime Foundation with a mission to help low-income seniors experience their lifelong wishes, including helping an elderly woman ski for the first time in years at Keystone Resort thanks to the Keystone Adaptive Center.