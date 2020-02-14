Peak Performers nominee: Jon Kreamelmeyer, Nordic skiing

Longtime Summit County local Jon Kreamelmeyer is an inductee in the Paralympic Hall of Fame.

Summit Daily file

Editor’s note: Readers are invited to nominate their all-time favorite Summit County athletes for Peak Performers: The Mount Rushmore of Summit County athletes. The Summit Daily News is accepting nominations through Saturday. To make a nomination, visit SummitDaily.com/peakperformers. Voting begins Feb. 23.

Nominee: Jon Kreamelmeyer

Sport: Nordic skiing

A 2014 Paralympic Hall of Fame inductee, Colorado born-and-raised Nordic ski coach Jon Kreamelmeyer has left his legacy in Summit County and beyond. Locally, Kreamelmeyer served as assistant Nordic ski coach at Summit High School from 1977 until 1986 and as the head ski coach until 1991.

Afterward, Kreamelmeyer got involved in adaptive coaching as a guide for blind Nordic skier Michelle Drolet. After an appearance at the 1992 Paralympics in Albertville, France, the pair won a bronze medal at the 1994 Winter Games in Lillehammer, Norway.

Kreamelmeyer was named assistant coach of the U.S. Paralympic cross-country team in 1995 and served as head coach from 1998 until 2006, during which time the U.S. won 11 Paralympic medals in cross-country skiing.

In recent years, Kreamelmeyer has worked with Paralympic officials to reform the para snow-sports classification system all while Summit County has grown as a destination and home for adaptive winter athletes.