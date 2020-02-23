Peak Performers nominee: Keri Herman, freestyle skiing

Since moving to Breckenridge in 2004, Keri Herman has been one of the most important figures locally and internationally in progressing the sport of women's park and pipe freestyle skiing.

Summit Daily file

Editor’s note: Readers nominated their all-time favorite Summit County athletes for Peak Performers: The Mount Rushmore of Summit County athletes. Voting is now live at SummitDaily.com/peakperformers.

Nominee: Keri Herman

Sport: Freestyle skiing

Keri Herman was one of the world’s most successful female ski slopestyle athletes after the Minnesota native moved to Breckenridge in 2004. Early on, the childhood hockey player who transitioned to skiing in her 20s was a major factor in a group of trailblazing women who helped launch the sport to increased popularity, all while progressing skill out on the slope.

On the hill in Summit County, Herman proved she could ski Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Freeway terrain park right there with the best boys. Out on the contest circuit, Herman won three silver medals in slopestyle at X Games Aspen through her career, and a pair of silvers at X Games Europe. On her home mountain at Dew Tour, Herman won slopestyle gold in 2014, a monster year for her that included a gold at the Breckenridge U.S. Grand Prix slopestyle competition and a bronze in big air at the 2014 Nine Queens competition.

Through her comp career, Herman totaled three more Dew Tour slopestyle medals, two more Grand Prix medals — including gold in slopestyle at Copper Mountain Resort in 2013 — and bronze in slopestyle at the 2011 FIS World Championships in Park City, Utah.

Herman also represented Team USA at ski slopestyle’s debut at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia, where she qualified through to finals and finished in 10th place.