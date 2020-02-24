Peak Performers nominee: Kyle Mack, snowboarding

Kyle Mack wears a space helmet and drapes himself in the American flag to celebrate his silver medal in big air at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Nominee: Kyle Mack

Sport: Snowboarding

The stylish young rider is known for his passion for street snowboarding and his soaring success on slopestyle and big air courses.

At the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, Mack etched his name into Olympic history by landing his trademark “Bloody Dracula” grab on a massive flat-spin 1440, earning him a silver medal at the inaugural big air competition at an Olympics.

Despite still being in his early 20s, Mack — who hails from West Bloomfield, Michigan — has been known as one of snowboarding’s most inventive riders in terms of pushing style off big jumps and in the streets for years.

Along with progressing the level of trick he can execute, Mack has worked to dial in tricks like a frontside triple rodeo flip dubbed a “todeo” on big park jumps.

In the streets, Mack showcased his riding in the new film “Per Mission,” which featured many of the same Mayhem riders who Mack dials in his tricks with at the backyard rail park of his close friends Malachi and Red Gerard.