Peak Performers nominee: Nate Cole, snowboarding

Editor's note: Readers nominated their all-time favorite Summit County athletes for Peak Performers: The Mount Rushmore of Summit County.

Nominee: Nate Cole

Sport: snowboarding

Nate Cole’s nomination represents the four-rider crew he was a part of in the early ’90s when he and three buddies essentially birthed the art of jibbing in Breckenridge.

Along with Jake Blattner, Dale Rehberg and Roan Rogers, Cole and the “XLG Crew,” as they were known, relocated from Wisconsin to Colorado and brought with them their own style both in terms of their riding getups and their on-snow riding that influenced many a snowboarder to come.

The foursome descended on Breckenridge in 1991, bringing with it a style of oversized hoodies that still pervades the snowboard and freeski culture today. When they weren’t riding at Breckenridge Ski Resort or Copper Mountain Resort, Cole, Blattner, Rehberg and Rogers rode whatever steel and wood they could find around town. Their creativity led to the snowboarding art form that is jibbing, which now is a main part of competitions like slopestyle all the way up to the Olympic level.

Of the foursome, Cole was known for his fluid riding, a style that seemed effortless and made jibbing attractive to other snowboarders. Bringing skateboard style to snowboarding, Cole was complimented by Rehberg’s technical expertise, Blattner’s charismatic verve and Rogers’ ambitious lines.