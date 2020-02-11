Peak Performers nominee: Sharon Crawford, Nordic skiing

Sharon Crawford of Frisco gets warm inside of the Frisco Nordic Center after competing in a December 2019 7.5-kilometer Up & At Em town of Frisco Nordic race.

Nominee: Sharon Crawford

Sport: Nordic skiing

Sharon Crawford is an active, familiar face around Summit County Nordic, ski mountaineering and other sports competitions despite reaching the three-quarter century mark in her athletic career.

Crawford is known as an accomplished Nordic skier winning medals in various events, including the women’s 70-and-older division at the 50th annual Frisco Gold Rush 25-kilometer skate race Feb. 8.

In that race, like many races for Crawford these days, she was the only racer in her age group. Recently, she was profiled in The New York Times for continuing to partake in uphill ski mountaineering races.

No matter the conditions, you can expect to find Crawford racing at such iconic Summit County events as the Imperial Challenge bike and ski race, and the Breck Ascent and Rise and Shine Rando ski mountaineering series races.

Crawford also is an accomplished athlete in the sport of orienteering, and she’s won numerous orienteering competitions in Europe as well as at Masters World Cup events.

Crawford also has competed in 35 Canadian Ski Marathons, winning a gold medal in 28 of the events that requires racers to traverse 100 miles over two days.