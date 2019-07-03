Peak river flows, possible flooding for Fourth of July weekend, Summit County government warns

A cyclist rides along the recpath across the top of Dillon Dam on Wednesday, June 5.

FRISCO — Peak runoff in many local rivers and streams is taking place about a month later than usual, coinciding with Independence Day festivities. Summit County officials are encouraging residents and visitors to be mindful of high water levels, strong currents and localized flooding throughout the community.

As of early July, cumulative precipitation for the year in the Upper Colorado watershed remains about 20% higher than average, so people should be especially vigilant when it comes to swift-water safety and flood preparedness.

Denver Water announced July 2 that it would increase Dillon Dam outflows from 1,420 cubic feet per second to 1,800 cfs by July 3.

As of July 3, the Blue River was running at 1,810 cfs below Dillon Reservoir and at 2,270 cfs below Green Mountain Reservoir. Tenmile Creek was running at 1,010 cfs below its confluence with North Tenmile Creek.

Officials urge people to be cautious of fast currents when recreating on or near the water this week. Children and pets playing along the shores of fast-moving water as especially at risk as they easily can slip and be swept away.