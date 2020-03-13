Peak School announces closure, remote learning beginning Monday; Summit public schools remain open

FRISCO — Peak School officials have announced that the school will close beginning Monday, March 16, and transition to online learning for at least three weeks, according to an email to parents.

The closure is a “preventive measure and to help promote social distancing,” Head of School Travis Aldrich wrote in the email.

More information is expected to be emailed to parents Tuesday.

Summit School District remains open

Summit School District schools remain open following the guidance of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which directs schools to close for a period of time if an “immediate family member, caregiver or guardian of a student tests positive for COVID-19.”

The state health department has outlined a variety of closure lengths based on the number of positive cases:

1 case in an immediate family member, caregiver or guardian: Schools can choose to close for 24 hours

1-2 cases in staff members or students: Schools must close for a minimum of 72

3 cases in staff members or students: Schools must close for a minimum of 14 days

There are currently no known cases of COVID-19 in the local school district.

Summit district spokeswoman Mikki Grebetz wrote in an email that the district is prepared for remote learning should the schools need to close.