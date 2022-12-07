Pedestrian hit in Frisco, airlifted to Denver in critical condition on Tuesday, Dec. 6

A vehicle struck a pedestrian as they were walking near Colorado Highway 9 and Summit Boulevard in Frisco on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

A news release from the town said the individual was pushing a shopping cart as they were heading south before the collision around 8:13 p.m.

The individual was transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital before they were airlifted to a medical facility in Denver by Flight for Life due to the seriousness of the injuries they sustained, the release stated. They are in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle called emergency dispatch to report the incident, according to the release, and emergency services reportedly arrived at the scene within two minutes. The response team included the Frisco Police Department, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit Fire & EMS and Colorado State Patrol.

The release noted that the driver of the vehicle has not been charged with any violations and that drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved. The release said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Individuals who may have witnessed the incident and who may have further information to help the investigation are encouraged to contact the Frisco Police Department by calling 970-668-3579.