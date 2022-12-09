Pedestrian hit on Summit Boulevard Tuesday dies in hospital

The pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on Summit Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 6, has died, according to a news release from the town of Frisco.

Bautista Iazurlo, 22, of Argentina, died in the critical care unit at St. Anthony Lakewood Hospital from a traumatic brain injury a little after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, Summit County Chief Deputy Coroner Wendy Kipple said a statement shared with Frisco officials. He was living in Summit County on a seasonal work visa.

Iazurlo was declared brain-dead Thursday afternoon, Kipple stated. Doctors had reportedly attempted to keep him alive until his parents could arrive from Argentina to say goodbye, but he died before they could get there.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, when a white Subaru Forester hit Iazurlo, who was walking south of Summit Boulevard’s intersection Hawn Drive and pushing a shopping cart, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Frisco officials say the driver called emergency dispatch to report the incident, and emergency services reportedly arrived at the scene within two minutes. Iazurlo was transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital before being airlifted to a medical facility in Denver due to the seriousness of his injuries.

At the request of Summit Daily News, Frisco spokesperson Vanessa Agee compiled information into an email after speaking with Police Chief Tom Wickman, Public Works Director Jeff Goble and Assistant Public Works Director Addison Canino.

Iazurlo had been walking in the right-most lane with the flow of south-bound traffic, Agee said.

Around midday Tuesday, the public works department had attempted to clear the sidewalk along that stretch, she said.

However, the sidewalk there is narrow and has no landscape buffer, Agee said, and could not be cleared due to the accumulation of plowed snow from Summit Boulevard, which is maintained by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

There is an alternate pedestrian route for this stretch, with a sign near the CrossRoads Shopping Center directing people onto a multi-use pathway that is maintained and was cleared of snow on Tuesday, she said.

The Frisco public works department maintains about 7 miles of sidewalks and multi-use pathways, Agee said, and those around Summit Boulevard are of a high priority due to their heavy pedestrian use. Public works employees removed snow from sidewalks and multi-use paths throughout the entire day Tuesday due to persistent snowfall, she said.

The driver of the vehicle, who is cooperating with the investigation, has not been charged with any violations, and drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved in the crash, according to the initial news release.