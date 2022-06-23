Pegasus bus fares cut in half for the summer; Frisco to Denver fares slashed to $6.50

The Pegasus bus system provides public transportation from mountain towns to the Front Range. Rates are being reduced for travel between mountain towns and the Front Range, according to a recent announcement in late June.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

Through Labor Day weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation will have prices for Pegasus routes cut in half for riders looking for an alternative to travel from Denver to mountain towns along Interstate 70.

Pegasus departs hourly from Denver’s Union Station, from 6 a.m to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with limited service on Thursdays and Mondays. Stops include the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon. Passengers also can connect to local transit providers at each stop.

Now, fares from Frisco to Union Station and the Denver Federal Center will cost $6.50. Bustang and Bustang Outrider routes will also begin cut fares on July 1, and rates will extend to Labor Day.