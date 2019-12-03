Periodic closures expected on I-70 near Idaho Springs through Thursday

FRISCO — Motorists should be prepared for periodic traffic stoppages on Interstate 70 near Idaho Springs for the rest of the week, according to the town of Breckenridge.

MESSAGE FROM CDOT: Starting tomorrow, I-70 traffic will be periodically stopped in both directions near Mile Point 239 on the west end of Idaho Springs between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while loose rocks are pushed off the mountain slopes above the highway. — Town of Breckenridge (@TownofBreck) December 3, 2019

Vehicles are expected to be stopped for about 20 minutes at a time, and the queue of cars will be released before being stopped again. CDOT is expecting the work to continue through the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 5, and mitigation efforts could resume later this month farther west at milepost 236.