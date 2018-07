Volunteers help FDRD with Peru Creek Cleanup

Friday morning, nearly three dozen volunteers, young and old, worked to restore the forest damaged by illegal camping along the crystal clear Peru Creek near Montezuma. The Friends of the Dillon Ranger District supervisors led the group with tools needed to transplant young trees to turn the flat, brown vegetation-less spots into a green forest floor. "We are putting the forest back to what it was before," says Doozie Martins, a Program Manager at FDRD. To take part in the regeneration of our forests and watershed programs, see the FDRD's calendar of events at FDRD.org.