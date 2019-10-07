Pet contest, fundraiser Saturday at Silverthorne outlet mall

Celebrate National Pet Wellness Month with Barks and Brews from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Outlets at Silverthorne.

The event will feature local craft beers, food, a pet costume contest with prizes, live entertainment and more in the Blue Village courtyard between Polo Ralph Lauren and Banana Republic.

Tickets are $20, and can be purchased at EventBrite.com/e/barks-brews-tickets-69759708165. Proceeds benefit the League for Animals and People of Summit, a nonprofit that provides spay/neuter programs and financial assistance to low-income families for veterinary services.