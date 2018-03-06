Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for March 6, 2018
March 6, 2018
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
Cats
STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
PEACHES, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, spayed female
LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
STANLEY, 9 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
SWEETPEA, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
CHARLOTTE, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
BEANS, 8 years, Domestic Longhair, gray, neutered male
ASHLEY JUDD, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
BABS BUNNY, no age, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
EGGNOG, 4 years, Domestic Longhair, black, spayed female
RED VELVET, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female
COMET, no age, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
DIXIE, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
SOPHIE, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
Dogs
SHILOH, 1 year 1 month, Australian Cattle Dog mix, gray and tricolor, spayed female
STELLA, 1 year 1 month, Australian Cattle Dog mix, black and gray, spayed female
RITA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female
MISS PIGGY, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
TAFFY, 10 months, Australian Cattle Dog mix, tan and tricolor, spayed female
PRANCER, 1 year 8 months, Border Collie mix, black and white, neutered male
ALEX, 1 year 3 months, German Shepherd Dog and Australian Cattle Dog mix, red merle and white, neutered male
RHONDA, 1 year 1 month, Border Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
ROCKY, 1 year 1 month, Dachshund and Chihuahua – Smooth Coated mix, chocolate and tan, spayed female
FLASH, 1 year 7 months, Border Collie mix, blue merle, spayed female
BRULEE, 5 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, brindle, spayed female
BAXTER, 3 years, Plott Hound and Labrador Retriever mix, brindle, neutered male