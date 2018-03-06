 Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for March 6, 2018 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for March 6, 2018

Meet Pip! She came to us after being saved from a hoarder’s home where she was found so badly matted that she had to be shaved. She has completely blossomed inside and out into an absolutely beautiful and social feline.

Cats

STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

PEACHES, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, spayed female

LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

STANLEY, 9 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male

SWEETPEA, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

CHARLOTTE, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

BEANS, 8 years, Domestic Longhair, gray, neutered male

ASHLEY JUDD, 3 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

BABS BUNNY, no age, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female

EGGNOG, 4 years, Domestic Longhair, black, spayed female

RED VELVET, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female

COMET, no age, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

DIXIE, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

SOPHIE, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

Dogs

SHILOH, 1 year 1 month, Australian Cattle Dog mix, gray and tricolor, spayed female

STELLA, 1 year 1 month, Australian Cattle Dog mix, black and gray, spayed female

RITA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female

MISS PIGGY, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

TAFFY, 10 months, Australian Cattle Dog mix, tan and tricolor, spayed female

PRANCER, 1 year 8 months, Border Collie mix, black and white, neutered male

ALEX, 1 year 3 months, German Shepherd Dog and Australian Cattle Dog mix, red merle and white, neutered male

RHONDA, 1 year 1 month, Border Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

ROCKY, 1 year 1 month, Dachshund and Chihuahua – Smooth Coated mix, chocolate and tan, spayed female

FLASH, 1 year 7 months, Border Collie mix, blue merle, spayed female

BRULEE, 5 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, brindle, spayed female

BAXTER, 3 years, Plott Hound and Labrador Retriever mix, brindle, neutered male