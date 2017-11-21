Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for Nov. 22
November 21, 2017
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
Cats
STELLA, 8 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female
COOPER, 1 year 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
TULIP, 1 year 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
PROMISE, 1 year 4 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female
BONITA, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
LACI, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and gray tab, spayed female
LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
GIRL KITTY, 7 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female
CLYDE, 4 years, Domestic Longhair mix, tan, neutered male
LEE, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, unaltered male
TRINKA, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot and white, spayed female
LOLA BUNNY, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
SNOWMAN, 10 years, Siamese, flame point, neutered male
HARRY, 10 years, Siamese, flame point, neutered male
Dogs
COCO, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Labrador Retriever mix, chocolate and blue, spayed female
BAXTER, 3 years, Plott Hound and Labrador Retriever mix, brindle, neutered male
WILLIE, 3 years, Labrador Retriever and Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male
MATT, 2 years, Border Collie mix, black and white, neutered male
PUFFER, 1 year, Australian Shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male
GRACIE, 1 year, Labrador Retriever and Shiba Inu mix, tan and white, spayed female
ELLIE, 1 year, Labrador Retriever, tan, spayed female
RITA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female
BLUE BELL, 1 year, Australian Cattle Dog, blue merle, spayed female
HALEY, 1 year 4 months, Pit Bull Terrier, tan, spayed female
EMMY, 5 years, Labrador Retriever mix, black, spayed female
BERNIE, 2 years, Mastiff and German Shorthaired Pointer mix, brown and white, neutered male