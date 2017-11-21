 Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for Nov. 22 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for Nov. 22

Special to the Daily |

November is Adopt-A-Senior-Pet month! Harry and Snowman are 10-year-old brothers who have stuck by each other through thick and thin. Harry (left) had major dental work done due to a lack of vet care in his previous home. He is on the mend and feeling better and looking healthier every day. His brother Snowman is the stronger of the two and helps keep an eye on Harry. These two are the sweetest, most affectionate boys and deserve to spend their golden years in the comfort of a loving home with a family all their own. Let’s find that for them.

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

Cats

STELLA, 8 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female

COOPER, 1 year 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TULIP, 1 year 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

PROMISE, 1 year 4 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female

BONITA, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

LACI, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and gray tab, spayed female

LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

GIRL KITTY, 7 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female

CLYDE, 4 years, Domestic Longhair mix, tan, neutered male

LEE, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, unaltered male

TRINKA, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot and white, spayed female

LOLA BUNNY, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

SNOWMAN, 10 years, Siamese, flame point, neutered male

HARRY, 10 years, Siamese, flame point, neutered male

Dogs

COCO, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Labrador Retriever mix, chocolate and blue, spayed female

BAXTER, 3 years, Plott Hound and Labrador Retriever mix, brindle, neutered male

WILLIE, 3 years, Labrador Retriever and Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, chocolate, neutered male

MATT, 2 years, Border Collie mix, black and white, neutered male

PUFFER, 1 year, Australian Shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male

GRACIE, 1 year, Labrador Retriever and Shiba Inu mix, tan and white, spayed female

ELLIE, 1 year, Labrador Retriever, tan, spayed female

RITA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female

BLUE BELL, 1 year, Australian Cattle Dog, blue merle, spayed female

HALEY, 1 year 4 months, Pit Bull Terrier, tan, spayed female

EMMY, 5 years, Labrador Retriever mix, black, spayed female

BERNIE, 2 years, Mastiff and German Shorthaired Pointer mix, brown and white, neutered male

