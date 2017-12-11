 Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for week of Dec. 11, 2017 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for week of Dec. 11, 2017

Meet Domino! She is a sweet and petite girl and her breed is M-U-T-T. She is a complete doll — cuddly, playful and has yet to meet a creature she doesn’t like. Come meet her and try to resist her charm!

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

Cats

TRINKA, 1 year 8 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot and white, spayed female

KNIGHT BLOOM, 2 years, Domestic Longhair, black and white, neutered male

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

HEATH, 1 year, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

PICTIONARY, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tiger, neutered male

THELMA, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

IVANA, no age, Domestic Mediumhair, tab calico, unaltered female

DARIA, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico, unaltered female

ELIZAVETA, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, unaltered female

IVANKA, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, calico, unaltered female

BORIS, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, unaltered male

IVAN, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot, unaltered male

ANASTASIA, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, unaltered female

KATIE, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

COOPER, 1 year 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TULIP, 1 year 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female

LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

GIRL KITTY, 7 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female

LOLA BUNNY, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

VOODOO, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

OLIVER, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Longhair, white and brown tabby, neutered male

Dogs

FREDDIE, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog, red merle, neutered male

DOMINO, 4 years, Australian Cattle Dog mix, black and white, spayed female

MIKEY, 2 years, Manchester Terrier, black and tan, neutered male

CURLY, 5 months, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, brown and black, neutered male

MOE, 5 months, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, tan and white, neutered male

HALEY, 1 year 5 months, Pit Bull Terrier, tan, spayed female

LIZZIE, no age, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and gray, spayed female

SAM, 1 year, Labrador Retriever mix, yellow, spayed female

BONES, 2 years, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and brown, neutered male

BRULIE, 5 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, brindle, spayed female

Other

PILOT, 5 years, Guinea pig, tricolor, unaltered male

