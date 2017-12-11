Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for week of Dec. 11, 2017
December 11, 2017
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
Cats
TRINKA, 1 year 8 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot and white, spayed female
KNIGHT BLOOM, 2 years, Domestic Longhair, black and white, neutered male
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
HEATH, 1 year, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
PICTIONARY, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tiger, neutered male
THELMA, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
IVANA, no age, Domestic Mediumhair, tab calico, unaltered female
DARIA, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico, unaltered female
ELIZAVETA, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, unaltered female
IVANKA, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, calico, unaltered female
BORIS, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, unaltered male
IVAN, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot, unaltered male
ANASTASIA, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, unaltered female
KATIE, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
COOPER, 1 year 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
TULIP, 1 year 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female
LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
GIRL KITTY, 7 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, spayed female
LOLA BUNNY, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
VOODOO, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
OLIVER, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Longhair, white and brown tabby, neutered male
Dogs
FREDDIE, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog, red merle, neutered male
DOMINO, 4 years, Australian Cattle Dog mix, black and white, spayed female
MIKEY, 2 years, Manchester Terrier, black and tan, neutered male
CURLY, 5 months, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, brown and black, neutered male
MOE, 5 months, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, tan and white, neutered male
HALEY, 1 year 5 months, Pit Bull Terrier, tan, spayed female
LIZZIE, no age, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and gray, spayed female
SAM, 1 year, Labrador Retriever mix, yellow, spayed female
BONES, 2 years, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and brown, neutered male
BRULIE, 5 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, brindle, spayed female
Other
PILOT, 5 years, Guinea pig, tricolor, unaltered male