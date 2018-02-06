 Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for week of Feb. 6, 2018 | SummitDaily.com

Special to the Daily |

Meet Dobby! He’s super playful and energetic and a complete cuddle-bug once he’s tired out. He needs to work on his manners, but man does he want to learn and please. Come meet him!

Cats

COOPER, 1 year 8 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TULIP, 1 year 8 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female

WILLOW, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

DIXIE, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

TRINKA, 1 year 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot and white, spayed female

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

IVANA, 1 year, Domestic Mediumhair, tab calico, spayed female

VOODOO, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

STANLEY, 9 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male

SWEETPEA, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

CHARLOTTE, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

MERLIN, 5 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

PEACHES, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, spayed female

LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

BEANS, 8 years, Domestic Longhair, gray, neutered male

Dogs

PRANCER, 1 year 7 months, Border Collie mix, black and white, neutered male

ALEX, 1 year 2 months, German Shepherd Dog and Australian Cattle Dog mix, red merle and white, neutered male

DOBBY, 1 year 7 months, Doberman Pinscher mix, chocolate and white, neutered male

FREDDIE, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog, red merle, neutered male

BAILEY, 12 years, Parson (Jack) Russell Terrier, white and black, spayed female

TAFFY, 9 months, Australian Cattle Dog mix, tan and tricolor, spayed female

COLONEL MUSTARD, 2 years, Doberman Pinscher and Vizsla mix, red, neutered male

RITA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female

BRULEE, 5 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, brindle, spayed female

BAXTER, 3 years, Plott Hound and Labrador Retriever mix, brindle, neutered male