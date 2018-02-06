Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for week of Feb. 6, 2018
February 6, 2018
Cats
COOPER, 1 year 8 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
TULIP, 1 year 8 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female
WILLOW, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
Recommended Stories For You
DIXIE, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
TRINKA, 1 year 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot and white, spayed female
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
IVANA, 1 year, Domestic Mediumhair, tab calico, spayed female
VOODOO, 1 year 3 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
STANLEY, 9 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
SWEETPEA, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
CHARLOTTE, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
MERLIN, 5 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
PEACHES, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, spayed female
LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
BEANS, 8 years, Domestic Longhair, gray, neutered male
Dogs
PRANCER, 1 year 7 months, Border Collie mix, black and white, neutered male
ALEX, 1 year 2 months, German Shepherd Dog and Australian Cattle Dog mix, red merle and white, neutered male
DOBBY, 1 year 7 months, Doberman Pinscher mix, chocolate and white, neutered male
FREDDIE, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog, red merle, neutered male
BAILEY, 12 years, Parson (Jack) Russell Terrier, white and black, spayed female
TAFFY, 9 months, Australian Cattle Dog mix, tan and tricolor, spayed female
COLONEL MUSTARD, 2 years, Doberman Pinscher and Vizsla mix, red, neutered male
RITA, 2 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female
BRULEE, 5 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, brindle, spayed female
BAXTER, 3 years, Plott Hound and Labrador Retriever mix, brindle, neutered male