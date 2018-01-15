 Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for week of Jan. 15, 2018 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for week of Jan. 15, 2018

Special to the Daily |

Meet Howie! He just arrived after being transferred from another shelter and he's already loving his new Colorado scenery. He is very sweet and loving with a playful side that can’t wait to come out. Come down and meet this gorgeous boy!

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

COOPER, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TULIP, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female

LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

PEACHES, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, spayed female

SOPHIE, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

TRINKA, 1 year 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot and white, spayed female

KNIGHT BLOOM, 2 years, Domestic Longhair, black and white, neutered male

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

THELMA, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

IVANA, 11 months, Domestic Mediumhair, tab calico, spayed female

KATIE, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

VOODOO, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

STANLEY, 9 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male

WILLOW, 9 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

SWEETPEA, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

CHARLOTTE, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

MERLIN, 5 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

BOBO, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, neutered male

KIKI, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico and tortie, spayed female

NALA, 3 years, Maine Coon mix, brown tabby and red, spayed female

Dogs

TJ, 1 year 1 month, Pit Bull Terrier mix, brindle and white, neutered male

MIKEY, 5 years, Manchester Terrier, black and tan, neutered male

NOODLE, 1 year 1 month, Labrador Retriever mix, yellow, spayed female

ALEX, 1 year 1 month, German Shepherd Dog and Australian Cattle Dog mix, red merle and white, neutered male

BOB, 1 year 2 months, Pit Bull Terrier and Great Dane mix, brindle, neutered male

OSA, no age, German Shepherd Dog mix, black, spayed female

BANDETTE, 11 years, Dachshund, blue merle, spayed female

SATCHEL, 9 years, Dachshund – Longhaired, brown and black, neutered male

HOWIE, 4 years, Plott Hound and Pit Bull Terrier mix, brindle, neutered male

PRANCER, 1 year 6 months, Border Collie mix, black and white, neutered male

BRULEE, 5 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, brindle, spayed female

YUKI, 10 months, American Eskimo mix, white, neutered male

GLOW WORM, 1 year 5 months, Australian Shepherd and Border Collie mix, black and white, neutered male

MOLLY, 7 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, tan, spayed female