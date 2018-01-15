Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for week of Jan. 15, 2018
January 15, 2018
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
COOPER, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
TULIP, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female
LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
PEACHES, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, spayed female
SOPHIE, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
TRINKA, 1 year 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot and white, spayed female
KNIGHT BLOOM, 2 years, Domestic Longhair, black and white, neutered male
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
THELMA, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
IVANA, 11 months, Domestic Mediumhair, tab calico, spayed female
KATIE, 11 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
VOODOO, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
STANLEY, 9 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
WILLOW, 9 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
SWEETPEA, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
CHARLOTTE, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
MERLIN, 5 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
BOBO, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, neutered male
KIKI, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico and tortie, spayed female
NALA, 3 years, Maine Coon mix, brown tabby and red, spayed female
Dogs
TJ, 1 year 1 month, Pit Bull Terrier mix, brindle and white, neutered male
MIKEY, 5 years, Manchester Terrier, black and tan, neutered male
NOODLE, 1 year 1 month, Labrador Retriever mix, yellow, spayed female
ALEX, 1 year 1 month, German Shepherd Dog and Australian Cattle Dog mix, red merle and white, neutered male
BOB, 1 year 2 months, Pit Bull Terrier and Great Dane mix, brindle, neutered male
OSA, no age, German Shepherd Dog mix, black, spayed female
BANDETTE, 11 years, Dachshund, blue merle, spayed female
SATCHEL, 9 years, Dachshund – Longhaired, brown and black, neutered male
HOWIE, 4 years, Plott Hound and Pit Bull Terrier mix, brindle, neutered male
PRANCER, 1 year 6 months, Border Collie mix, black and white, neutered male
BRULEE, 5 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, brindle, spayed female
YUKI, 10 months, American Eskimo mix, white, neutered male
GLOW WORM, 1 year 5 months, Australian Shepherd and Border Collie mix, black and white, neutered male
MOLLY, 7 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, tan, spayed female