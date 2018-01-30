 Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for week of Jan. 30 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for week of Jan. 30

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

Cats

COOPER, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TULIP, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female

SOPHIE, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

DIXIE, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

TRINKA, 1 year 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot and white, spayed female

KNIGHT BLOOM, 2 years, Domestic Longhair, black and white, neutered male

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

IVANA, 11 months, Domestic Mediumhair, tab calico, spayed female

VOODOO, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

STANLEY, 9 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male

SWEETPEA, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

CHARLOTTE, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

MERLIN, 5 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

KIKI, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico and tortie, spayed female

LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

PEACHES, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, spayed female

LOUISE, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female

Dogs

CHAMP, 4 years, Rottweiler and Catahoula Leopard Hound mix, blue merle and tan, neutered male

DOBBY, 1 year 6 months, Doberman Pinscher mix, chocolate and white, neutered male

HOWIE, 4 years, Plott Hound and Pit Bull Terrier mix, brindle, neutered male

PRANCER, 1 year 6 months, Border Collie mix, black and white, neutered male

ALEX, 1 year 1 month, German Shepherd Dog and Australian Cattle Dog mix, red merle and white, neutered male

FREDDIE, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog, red merle, neutered male

COLONEL MUSTARD, 2 years, Doberman Pinscher and Vizsla mix, red, neutered male

YORI, 10 months, Belgian Malinois, black and tan, neutered male

BRULEE, 5 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, brindle, spayed female

BAXTER, 3 years, Plott Hound and Labrador Retriever mix, brindle, neutered male