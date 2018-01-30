Pet Scene: Adoptable animals for week of Jan. 30
January 30, 2018
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
Cats
COOPER, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
TULIP, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female
SOPHIE, 10 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
DIXIE, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
TRINKA, 1 year 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot and white, spayed female
KNIGHT BLOOM, 2 years, Domestic Longhair, black and white, neutered male
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
IVANA, 11 months, Domestic Mediumhair, tab calico, spayed female
VOODOO, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
STANLEY, 9 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
SWEETPEA, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
CHARLOTTE, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
MERLIN, 5 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
KIKI, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico and tortie, spayed female
LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
PEACHES, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, spayed female
LOUISE, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female
Dogs
CHAMP, 4 years, Rottweiler and Catahoula Leopard Hound mix, blue merle and tan, neutered male
DOBBY, 1 year 6 months, Doberman Pinscher mix, chocolate and white, neutered male
HOWIE, 4 years, Plott Hound and Pit Bull Terrier mix, brindle, neutered male
PRANCER, 1 year 6 months, Border Collie mix, black and white, neutered male
ALEX, 1 year 1 month, German Shepherd Dog and Australian Cattle Dog mix, red merle and white, neutered male
FREDDIE, 2 years, Australian Cattle Dog, red merle, neutered male
COLONEL MUSTARD, 2 years, Doberman Pinscher and Vizsla mix, red, neutered male
YORI, 10 months, Belgian Malinois, black and tan, neutered male
BRULEE, 5 years, Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix, brindle, spayed female
BAXTER, 3 years, Plott Hound and Labrador Retriever mix, brindle, neutered male