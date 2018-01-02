 Pet Scene: First week of 2018 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: First week of 2018

Special to the Daily |

Meet Sterling! He is a dashing fellow who will mold easily into a cool and calm environment. He lives peacefully among several other cats, confident enough to share his home with a friendly dog, and loves affectionate from humans. Ring in the new year with a new furry friend!

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

Cats

COOPER, 1 year 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TULIP, 1 year 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female

CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female

LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

GRIZZLY, 7 years, Domestic Longhair, black, spayed female

TRINKA, 1 year 8 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot and white, spayed female

KNIGHT BLOOM, 2 years, Domestic Longhair, black and white, neutered male

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

THELMA, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

IVANA, 10 months, Domestic Mediumhair, tab calico, spayed female

KATIE, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

VOODOO, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male

STANLEY, 9 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male

WILLOW, 9 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

SWEETPEA, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

CHARLOTTE, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

PATCHES, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female

PEPPER, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

BOBO, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, neutered male

KIKI, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico and tortie, spayed female

NALA, 3 years, Maine Coon mix, brown tabby and red, spayed female

Dogs

THUMBELINA, 4 years, Rottweiler, black and tan, spayed female

INOLA, 7 months, Australian Cattle Dog mix, blue merle, spayed female

MIKEY, 2 years, Manchester Terrier, black and tan, neutered male

ZAMBONI, 8 months, Siberian Husky, red and white, neutered male

NOODLE, 1 year, Labrador Retriever mix, yellow, spayed female

LIZZIE, no age, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and gray, spayed female

BANDETTE, 11 years, Dachshund, blue merle, spayed female

SATCHEL, 9 years, Dachshund – Longhaired, brown and black, neutered male