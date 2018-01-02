Pet Scene: First week of 2018
January 2, 2018
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
Cats
COOPER, 1 year 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
TULIP, 1 year 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, spayed female
CATFISH, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
CUBBY, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, blue cream and tortie, spayed female
LULU, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
GRIZZLY, 7 years, Domestic Longhair, black, spayed female
TRINKA, 1 year 8 months, Domestic Shorthair, apricot and white, spayed female
KNIGHT BLOOM, 2 years, Domestic Longhair, black and white, neutered male
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
THELMA, 9 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
IVANA, 10 months, Domestic Mediumhair, tab calico, spayed female
KATIE, 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
VOODOO, 1 year 1 month, Domestic Shorthair, black, neutered male
STANLEY, 9 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
WILLOW, 9 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
SWEETPEA, 12 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
CHARLOTTE, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
PATCHES, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, calico, spayed female
PEPPER, 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
BOBO, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, orng tabby, neutered male
KIKI, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, dil calico and tortie, spayed female
NALA, 3 years, Maine Coon mix, brown tabby and red, spayed female
Dogs
THUMBELINA, 4 years, Rottweiler, black and tan, spayed female
INOLA, 7 months, Australian Cattle Dog mix, blue merle, spayed female
MIKEY, 2 years, Manchester Terrier, black and tan, neutered male
ZAMBONI, 8 months, Siberian Husky, red and white, neutered male
NOODLE, 1 year, Labrador Retriever mix, yellow, spayed female
LIZZIE, no age, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and gray, spayed female
BANDETTE, 11 years, Dachshund, blue merle, spayed female
SATCHEL, 9 years, Dachshund – Longhaired, brown and black, neutered male