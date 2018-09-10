Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Sept. 11
September 10, 2018
Cats
NALA, 9 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female
SNOW, 10 years, domestic short-hair, white, neutered male
EDNA, 6 months, domestic short-hair, tortoiseshell and brown tabby, spayed female
EBON, 6 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, neutered male
ETHAN, 6 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female
MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
WHITNEY, 1 year 7 months, domestic long-hair, calico, spayed female
AURORA, 3 months, domestic long-hair, seal point, spayed female
WILMA, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female
REMMI, no age, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male
LOLLY, 1 year 6 months, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female
ABELLA, 3 months, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female
ADRIEN, 3 months, domestic long-hair, black and gray, spayed female
MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female
BOO, 7 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female
MIA, 1 year 2 months, domestic short-hair, orange and white tabby, spayed female
EMILY, 6 months, domestic short-hair, tortoiseshell and di tabby calico, spayed female
DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female
Dogs
JOEY, 3 years, border collie mix, white and black, neutered male
TOBIAS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and pug mix, tan and white, neutered male
GADGET, 3 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle and tricolor, neutered male
JACKSON, 7 years, collie — rough mix, black and brown, neutered male
GODIVA, 1 year 7 months, Staffordshire bull terrier, brown, spayed female
ENZO, 1 year 9 months, Belgian malinois and German shepherd mix, tricolor, neutered male
CHACO, 4 years, shiba inu mix, white and brown, neutered male
LUCY, 5 years, Australian cattle dog and beagle mix, black, spayed female
JUNIPER, 10 years, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
BOOTS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
NELLIE, 1 year 1 month, border collie mix, white and black, spayed female
JAIME, no age, American, brown, unaltered female