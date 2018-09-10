 Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Sept. 11 | SummitDaily.com

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Sept. 11

Special to the Daily

Meet Sirius! He just arrived from a shelter in Texas. He is very playful and would love to go to a family that will get him out a lot! He’s got tons of energy and will love to explore all these mountains!

Cats

NALA, 9 years, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female

SNOW, 10 years, domestic short-hair, white, neutered male

EDNA, 6 months, domestic short-hair, tortoiseshell and brown tabby, spayed female

EBON, 6 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, neutered male

ETHAN, 6 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

Recommended Stories For You

MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

WHITNEY, 1 year 7 months, domestic long-hair, calico, spayed female

AURORA, 3 months, domestic long-hair, seal point, spayed female

WILMA, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female

REMMI, no age, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male

LOLLY, 1 year 6 months, domestic short-hair, calico, spayed female

ABELLA, 3 months, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female

ADRIEN, 3 months, domestic long-hair, black and gray, spayed female

MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

BOO, 7 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

MIA, 1 year 2 months, domestic short-hair, orange and white tabby, spayed female

EMILY, 6 months, domestic short-hair, tortoiseshell and di tabby calico, spayed female

DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

Dogs

JOEY, 3 years, border collie mix, white and black, neutered male

TOBIAS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and pug mix, tan and white, neutered male

GADGET, 3 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle and tricolor, neutered male

JACKSON, 7 years, collie — rough mix, black and brown, neutered male

GODIVA, 1 year 7 months, Staffordshire bull terrier, brown, spayed female

ENZO, 1 year 9 months, Belgian malinois and German shepherd mix, tricolor, neutered male

CHACO, 4 years, shiba inu mix, white and brown, neutered male

LUCY, 5 years, Australian cattle dog and beagle mix, black, spayed female

JUNIPER, 10 years, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female

BOOTS, 2 years, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female

NELLIE, 1 year 1 month, border collie mix, white and black, spayed female

JAIME, no age, American, brown, unaltered female